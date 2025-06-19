The exact time the iconic Red Arrows Display Team will fly over Peterborough on Friday

The much-loved and iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Peterborough on Friday and over the weekend.

Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be holding a fly over at the famous Duxford Air Show over the weekend (June 21 and 22) but residents in Peterborough will get an extra treat as the will be passing over the city on Friday (June 20).

The jets will fly from their Lincolnshire base at RAF Waddington to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk from 11am.

The Red Arrows will arrive over the north east of Market Deeping at an estimated 11:51am and then pass over Peterborough, particularly the skies of Newborough, Fengate, Dogsthrope, Parnwell and Whittlesey before arriving over Chatteris at 11:54am.

The Red Arrows will be flying over Peterborough. (Photo by Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The flight path is:

RAF Waddington- 11:30am

NW of Timberland- 11:47am

NE of Market Deeping- 11:52am

SW of Chatteris- 11;54am

RAF Mildenhall- 11:57am

On Saturday (June 21) The Red Arrows will pass over the skies of Crowland at 10:30am on the way to RAF Aldergrove Transit before once again flying over Peterborough on Sunday (June 22) with Whittlesey, Eye and Crowland expected to get the best view at around 5pm on their way back to RAF Waddington.

The flight path on Sunday is:

RAF Mildenhall

S of Feltwell- 4:21pm

NW of Soham- 4:23pm

NW of Chatteris- 4:25pm

Huntingdon- 4:27pm

SE of Comberton- 4:29pm.

For more details on the fly overs, visit https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press25/redarrowsschedule2025.htm.