The Dog House at Christmas: Behind the scenes of Channel 4 festive special filmed at Cambridgeshire animal charity

Life in the Dog House will return to our screens this Christmas, with a festive special of the nation’s favourite canine capers being broadcast next week.

The Channel 4 programme lifts the lid on life at Woodgreen Pets Charity, based near Huntingdon.

This year’s festive episode, being broadcast on Wednesday (December 18) shines a spotlight on how Christmas is made extra special for homeless dogs. ​

Airing at 8pm, the show follows the usual format of finding three dog lovers their perfect canine matches. Viewers will also see one person’s heartbreaking decision to return their dog to Woodgreen because they’re unable to give the Saluki Cross the care she needs to thrive.

In addition, the episode highlights the heartwarming efforts of Woodgreen staff as they go the extra mile to ensure that homeless dogs in their care are loved, safe and happy at Christmas. Behind-the-scenes feel-good moments include dogs eagerly unwrapping gifts and enjoying seasonal walks with their carers and fellow canine residents. ​

Sadly, nearly 40 dogs who are still waiting patiently for a loving new home will spend Christmas Day at Woodgreen's site in Godmanchester. Staff and volunteers, however, postpone their own festive plans so these dogs don’t spend Christmas alone in their kennels. ​

Sue Ketland, behaviour and training specialist and familiar face on The Dog House, said: “Christmas can be the best time for pets here at Woodgreen as they get spoilt rotten. This season can be a really tough time for people who don’t have families and it’s exactly the same for our pets. That’s why it’s important to make them feel loved when they don’t have a family of their own, because they’re family to us.”

How staff at Woodgreen bring festive cheer to vulnerable and homeless pets throughout the Christmas season

Every year, staff and volunteers at Woodgreen come together to give presents to the pets in their care, with a special visit from Santa to the charity’s kennels, catteries and small pet enclosures. Gifts include enrichment toys for dogs and cats, and bundles of hay for rabbits.

On Christmas Day, the charity’s dog team club together and bring in separate parts of a dog-friendly Christmas dinner including chicken, potatoes and dog-safe vegetables such as peas. This feast is then shared out among the dogs so they can have their very own festive lunch.

Tasty seasonal snacks are also on the menu on Christmas Day. Each dog gets cheesy triangles in enrichment boxes to keep them entertained.

Dedicated staff will carry out 74 dog walks on Christmas Day, with every dog enjoying two extra-long walks throughout the day, as well as some festive-themed training activities. ​

