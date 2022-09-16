Crowds gathered in North Street, Oundle, as it’s believed filming for the latest series of The Crown is taking place.

TV crews have been spotted in the Northamptonshire town this week as preparations for filming scenes for the fifth series of the drama.

The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, looking at the biggest stories of her reign – with this series expected to cast a spotlight on the ‘Diana years’.

Filming had been paused following the monarch’s death, but has now resumed.

It is not known which scenes are being filmed in Oundle, or whether any of the major stars will be in town.

However, the filming is taking place on one corner of North Street, and is focussed on one building, with the sign D Muir Photography above the door.

The Crown season 5’s release date is November 2022, just two months away, though we do not have an exact date yet.

Season 5 appears as if it will be about the controversial era of Diana’s split from Charles and her tragic death.

In this series, Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Phillip.

