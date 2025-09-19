The cheapest places to buy a house in Peterborough - including area where homes cost less than £200,000

Just getting on the property ladder for the first time is a huge challenge for many – so finding the right new home is a huge decision.

While price will not be the only factor to take into consideration – schools, jobs, transport, friends and family will also all be taken into account – it is one of the biggest factors.

Here The Peterborough Telegraph looks at the average house price for each council ward in Peterborough – listed with the most expensive first, and ending with the least expensive.

The data comes from The Land Registry.

1 . Peterborough house prices The average house price in Peterborough is £263,863 Photo: Irawan - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough house prices The average house price in Barnack is £616,181 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough house prices The average house price in Glinton and Castor is £462,943 Photo: Google Photo Sales