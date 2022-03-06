The group of volunteers, known as the Friends of Holywell, began their restoration of the medieval fish ponds in September 2020 when founder of the project, and the self-proclaimed 'cavewoman of Peterborough', Samia Merrington stumbled across the site while out for a run during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Samia, 42, of Thorpe Road, recognised the potential benefit the site could have within the local community and set to work cleaning up the area after years of neglect.

Passers-by began to take notice of her tireless work and commitment to rejuvenating the historical site and members of the community started stepping forward to support her project.

Samia and the team of volunteers have cleared overgrown areas surrounding the eight ponds at Holywell, which are supplied by a natural spring that runs from a small cave in the corner of the site. Samia even used a homemade harpoon made out of a rake to clear algae from the ponds on her kayak.

“I’m passionate about the place but I’m even more passionate about the people,” Samia said. “We believe that our site is unique - not only in Peterborough but in the UK because of its grotto, ponds and nature reserve.

“We want as many people to come here and use this place as a decompression space - to relax and improve their lives; whether that be mentally, physically or emotionally.”

The project has been backed by Peterborough City Council and local MP Paul Bristow - who visited Holywell in October last year and nominated the Friends of Holywell as heroes of Peterborough, inviting the team to visit the House of Commons.

“Paul Bristow came and listened to us,” she said. “He took pride in our project and he could see the commitment and dedication we have.

“He took the time to listen to all the individuals in our group and reiterated that we need more caring people in the community who volunteer their time for free.

“We are also fully collaborating with the council. They provided us with wood chips for the paths and they have started facilitating the things we want to do to keep improving the area and make it accessible to everyone.”

The Friends of Holywell are hoping to build information boards around the ponds, working with schools and local charities to teach people about nature and the history of the site.

Kay Jeffrey, 66, has lived in Larklands for over 25 years and was the first resident to recognise the work of Samia.

“It was so neglected that people couldn’t even find it,” she said. “It was completely overgrown and you couldn’t actually get to the pond.

“I’m so proud of what she has achieved because she has worked relentlessly. There have been ups and downs but she has transformed the place.”

“All of the residents come across to have a look. We’ve got several 90-year-olds in the close and they have all been across with relatives to take pleasure in it, which they never would have done before.”

“It really was a draw during the pandemic because everybody was walking and they used to come here to see what Samia was doing and what she had achieved.

“People came from a long way away because they had heard that this had opened up and they wanted to know what she had done. We had walking groups and a group of singers who came to sing.”

The Friends of Holywell have set up a Go Fund Me donations page to raise money to fund the project. They are also reaching out for more volunteers to commit whatever time they have to support the project. You can apply for any of these voluntary positions via the Friends of Holywell Facebook page.

The history of Holywell Ponds

The Holywell Ponds are located in Longthorpe on the outskirts of Peterborough. The medieval ponds used to form part of the estate of Thorpe Hall, which was built between 1653 and 1656 by Peter Mills for the Lord Chief Justice, Oliver St John.

A natural spring bubbles up from a man made grotto, or 'folly', constructed in the mid 18th Century, and supplies the eight ponds at the site. It is said that monks used to fish the ponds hundreds of years ago, supplying the lord and his family with fresh fish at the estate.

