Everards of Leicestershire, who own the Grade II listed pub, are looking for new publicans to take on the reins of the popular pub.

Husband and wife Alan Spratley and Gail Demaine gave notice on the premises in September due to long-term health condition and will be leaving on January 21, 2026.

In a leaving message, the couple said: “We would like to thank the staff from The Bull, The Stage, The Blackhorse and Horseshoe for their unfaltering support and loyalty, dedication and hard work in supporting the Bull and us over this time and when things took an unexpected turn.

“We will cherish the laughter shared, challenges weathered and the FML moments along the way. You are all our superstars!

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all our customers that have supported us over the past year and beyond. The journey has been far from easy, but the community spirit and kindness we have felt will not be forgotten.”

Now, the brewery has opened the search for new publicans to take on the pub, which dates back to the 17th century. The building boasts a roaring fire, its own 18th century area, a main bar with 13 handpulls, a relaxed restaurant space, a private dining and function room as well as The Dug Out- a quirky cellar bar.

Beyond the bar, there’s a spacious courtyard with a stables bar and a large garden featuring a children’s play area and a flexible outdoor shelter – ideal for family-friendly gatherings, live music and summer events.

Everards has said that it is looking for an ‘experienced operator or couple with a strong drinks-led mindset, who can deliver excellent beer, great hospitality and create a thriving hub for the local community.’