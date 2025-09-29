The best rated coffee shops in Peterborough- as we celebrate National Coffee Day

By Ben Jones
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:59 BST
There is few things that us Brits love more than a good coffee!

So, what better time to reflect on that on National Coffee Day, which is celebrated on Monday (September 29).

There are a whole host of locations to get a great coffee in Peterborough and here are some of the best, as chosen by residents on TripAdvisor!

See below.

1. Does your favourite coffee shop in Peterborough feature?

See below. Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
Rated 5.0.

2. The Coffee Hive- 142 Fletton Avenue

Rated 5.0. Photo: Coffee Hive

Photo Sales
Rated 4.9.

3. Chimes Coffee Shop- Silver Hill, Hampton

Rated 4.9. Photo: Chimes

Photo Sales
Rated 4.5.

4. The Coffee House- 107A Peterborough Road Ailsworth

Rated 4.5. Photo: Coffee House

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice