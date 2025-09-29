The best rated coffee shops in Peterborough- as we celebrate National Coffee Day

So, what better time to reflect on that on National Coffee Day, which is celebrated on Monday (September 29).
There are a whole host of locations to get a great coffee in Peterborough and here are some of the best, as chosen by residents on TripAdvisor!
1. Does your favourite coffee shop in Peterborough feature?
See below. Photo: Adobe
2. The Coffee Hive- 142 Fletton Avenue
Rated 5.0. Photo: Coffee Hive
3. Chimes Coffee Shop- Silver Hill, Hampton
Rated 4.9. Photo: Chimes
4. The Coffee House- 107A Peterborough Road Ailsworth
Rated 4.5. Photo: Coffee House