The Apprentice winner is a dad

Joseph Valente with fiancée Megan Clarke and son Joseph Junior.

Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente is celebrating the birth of his first child.

Mr Valente’s fiancée Megan Clarke gave birth to the couple’s son, Joseph Junior Valente, on August 7.

The youngster was born at 11.54am and weighed 8.9 pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Valente, who won the BBC reality show in 2015 and is currently running his own construction industry mentoring business, called Trade Mastermind, said: “The whole experience was absolutely incredibly inspiring, very exciting and emotional.

“Megan absolutely blew me away with how strong she has been throughout the whole pregnancy but especially during labour, and I could never thank her enough for giving me my beautiful boy.

“I am totally overcome with emotions and cannot wait to help guide him through this life.”

The youngster already has an Instagram account - @bossbabyjjv - which has about 800 followers.

Mr Valente said: “I want to ensure that from a very young age he will understand and value social media, building and driving content which is kids and adult friendly.”