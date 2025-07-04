The 25 Peterborough streets where the most noise complaints were issued

Last year there were hundreds of noise complaints from residents in Peterborough – with issues ranging from church bells ringing to fireworks going off.
However, according to a Freedom of Information Request put in to Peterborough City Council, there was only one prosecution made, for a breach of noise abatement notice.
The following is a list of the 25 streets where the most noise complaints were made – in reverse order.
The pictures are not representative of where abouts on the street complaints were made.
1 / 7