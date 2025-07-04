The 25 Peterborough streets where the most noise complaints were issued

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:43 BST
From roadworks to dogs barking – no-one likes to be disturbed by noise when they are at home.

Last year there were hundreds of noise complaints from residents in Peterborough – with issues ranging from church bells ringing to fireworks going off.

However, according to a Freedom of Information Request put in to Peterborough City Council, there was only one prosecution made, for a breach of noise abatement notice.

The following is a list of the 25 streets where the most noise complaints were made – in reverse order.

The pictures are not representative of where abouts on the street complaints were made.

Hundreds of noise complaints were made in Peterborough last year

1. Streets in Peterborough where the most noise complaints were made

Hundreds of noise complaints were made in Peterborough last year Photo: Andrii Iemelianenko - stock.adobe.com

Wootton Avenue had five complaints

2. Wootton Avenue

Wootton Avenue had five complaints Photo: Google

Toftland had five complaints

3. Toftland

Toftland had five complaints Photo: Google

Tirrington had five complaints

4. Tirrington

Tirrington had five complaints Photo: Google

