The 15 shops Peterborough Telegraph readers want to see in the city - from Apple to Zara

In recent years, The Peterborough Telegraph’s social media pages have regularly been filled with commenters down crying the city centre.

Whether it was the loss of John Lewis and M&S, or the addition of another restaurant or cafe, many people have been longing for ‘the good old days.’

We asked readers on our Facebook page what shops they would like to see in the city centre – and this is just a small selection of the answers you gave.

1 . Apple Residents would love an Apple store for all their iPhone and iPad needs

2 . Bowling It wasn't just shops people asked for - a bowling alley, to complement the mini-golf and cinema was also on the list of city centre requests

3 . Build a Bear A perfect teddy is still at the top of many people's lists - and a Build a Bear workshop would be welcomed by many