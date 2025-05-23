The 15 shops Peterborough Telegraph readers want to see in the city - from Apple to Zara

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:20 BST
Readers regularly long for the olden days of the city centre

In recent years, The Peterborough Telegraph’s social media pages have regularly been filled with commenters down crying the city centre.

Whether it was the loss of John Lewis and M&S, or the addition of another restaurant or cafe, many people have been longing for ‘the good old days.’

We asked readers on our Facebook page what shops they would like to see in the city centre – and this is just a small selection of the answers you gave.

Residents would love an Apple store for all their iPhone and iPad needs

1. Apple

Residents would love an Apple store for all their iPhone and iPad needs Photo: Татьяна Антоненко - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
It wasn't just shops people asked for - a bowling alley, to complement the mini-golf and cinema was also on the list of city centre requests

2. Bowling

It wasn't just shops people asked for - a bowling alley, to complement the mini-golf and cinema was also on the list of city centre requests Photo: SUMETEE_THEESUNGNERN

Photo Sales
A perfect teddy is still at the top of many people's lists - and a Build a Bear workshop would be welcomed by many

3. Build a Bear

A perfect teddy is still at the top of many people's lists - and a Build a Bear workshop would be welcomed by many Photo: Jesus Cervantes

Photo Sales
There was a Disney Store for a short while in Peterborough - it would be a fairytale to see a new store open

4. Disney Store

There was a Disney Store for a short while in Peterborough - it would be a fairytale to see a new store open Photo: Thanes.Op

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ApplePeterborough TelegraphJohn LewisFacebook
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice