Test out naturism for first time today as Peterborough Lido summer skinny dip returns

Peterborough nudists are invited back to the lido today to raise money by skinny dipping for charity.

This summer, thousands of people across the UK will be taking the plunge at the same time to raise cash for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) – while, organisers say, experiencing the “exhilaration of being naked.”

The Great British Skinny Dip is a campaign by British Naturism, to promote greater understanding of naturism and social nudity, encourage acceptance and to improve body confidence and wellbeing.

Nude swimmers are welcomed back for a summer dip this year at Peterborough's lido.

It's not the first time the nude event has head to the city either.

Now in it’s fourth year, trunk-less and bikini-less bathers are encouraged to take a dip again on June 10 at Peterborough Lido Outdoor Swimming Pool, between 7pm and 10pm.

Rick Stacey, British Naturism's Eastern region organiser said: "Activity in the eastern region is increasing all the time and we're delighted to be invited back to this fantastic venue for another year.

"We welcomed loads of swimmers last summer over four evenings including plenty of people new to skinny-dipping.

"It's the most amazing feeling, so relaxing and you don’t have any swimwear to dry. So why not give it a try in a friendly and welcoming environment?”

Andrew Welch, national spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and well-being benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to shrug off convention and the rigours of daily life and experience it for themselves.

"Swimming without a costume is one of the most exhilarating things you can do and we want encourage everyone to come and give it a go and raise much-needed funds for our charity partner, British Heart Foundation.”

Participation in naturism is on the rise, so says British Naturism, who has reported a significant increase in newcomers since the 2020 lockdown.

An Ipsos poll commissioned by British Naturism in 2022, revealed that “almost seven million Brits” describe themselves as naturists or nudists.”

The latest available data for Great Britain’s population figures, recorded by the ONS, saw 65,121,000 people for mid-2021, published in December 2022. For context, England has 56,536,000, residents, Wales has 3,105,000 and Scotland has 5,480,000.