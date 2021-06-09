Ten Peterborough households sign up to become foster carers in space of a year - but more are needed
Ten households in Peterborough signed up to become foster carers last year - but more are needed across the city.
Between April last year and the end of March this year, 10 households were recruited and approved to become foster carers by Peterborough City Council.
However, a spokesperson for the council said: “Peterborough needs to recruit lots of diverse households from across the city and the needs are always growing.
“You need to have a spare bedroom, be over 21, lots of patience and the ability to help children and young thrive. You can be in a relationship, single, unemployed have a disability or work.”
For more information visit https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/children-and-families/fostering-and-adoption