Ten Peterborough households sign up to become foster carers in space of a year - but more are needed

Between April last year and the end of March this year, 10 households were recruited and approved to become foster carers by Peterborough City Council.

However, a spokesperson for the council said: “Peterborough needs to recruit lots of diverse households from across the city and the needs are always growing.

“You need to have a spare bedroom, be over 21, lots of patience and the ability to help children and young thrive. You can be in a relationship, single, unemployed have a disability or work.”

Fostering