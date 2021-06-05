Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Chapo- Lurcher (2 years)
Chapo came into as he wasn't getting on with the other dogs in the home. While being with us Chapo has shown to be an energetic, fun and playful chap who has lots of energy to burn in quick bursts. He loves nothing more than running around doing zoomies so he will need a secure and private garden with 6ft fencing that he can run around like a galloping gazelle but a lot less gracefully. Chapo will need to be the only animal in the home, especially as he loves to be the centre of attention, but he can walk with other dogs when out and about. Chapo will need owners that are keen to spend time doing training with him and take him on the walks to explore the great outdoors that he enjoys. Chapo isn't used to being left alone so he will need understanding owners that have a flexible lifestyle and can work around him, helping him to learn that it is ok being left alone for short periods of time.
Photo: Midlands
2. Cyril- German Shepherd (5 years)
Cyril is a very handsome GSD who is looking to be back in the comforts of a home asap. He is typical of his breed and forms very strong bonds with the people that care for him but can be wary of new faces. Cyril spent a lot of time confined to a crate and may need training in his new home. Cyril walks fairly well on lead and knows some basic commands. He has walked out with other dogs here at the centre and although he will walk nicely with other dogs he doesn't seem to know how to react to them if they try to play with him. For this reason we are looking for a home where he will be the only dog and he can have all of his new owners attention on him. As we have very limited history on Cyril along with his nervous nature, an adult home would be best suited to him. New owners will need to be willing to make several visits to our centre prior to taking him home. Cyril would best suit a home with owners with GSD experience and are aware of the breed traits.
Photo: Midlands
3. Capone- American Bulldog (6 years)
Capone came into us via inspectorate. He can be a very nervous boy with new people and will require owners who have experience with dogs, and are skilled in reading canine body language. Once Capone gets to know you he's a really affectionate, playful chap! Capone loves nothing more than to run around with his squeaky toys. He would prefer to be the only animal in the home so he experience all of the attention and love in the home! He would also prefer to live with older children of age 14 + who understand when he requires space. Could you offer our lovely boy a home?
Photo: Midlands
4. Reggie- Lurcher Crossbreed (6 years)
Beautiful Reggie is looking for a forever home to call his own. He isn't coping in kennels so is desperately looking to find his perfect match soon. Reggie absolutely adores playing, and will happily engage in games with you. He has previously lived with children around 12 years of age and we feel this would be a suitable match for him as he can be very lively! Reggie has an extremely high chase drive when it comes to cats and smalls animals. Due to this, he has to be walked wearing a greyhound muzzle to ensure the safety of other animals when out and about on walks! Due to Reggie's high chase drive, he has also been known to jump 6ft fencing! He previously had 9ft fencing in the home which was heightened with the use of trellis, this would have to be considered by potential adopters. Reggie is very affectionate and adores human interaction he cannot be left for long periods of time. He would love it if someone was around all day.
Photo: Midlands