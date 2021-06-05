Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. Cyril- German Shepherd (5 years)

Cyril is a very handsome GSD who is looking to be back in the comforts of a home asap. He is typical of his breed and forms very strong bonds with the people that care for him but can be wary of new faces. Cyril spent a lot of time confined to a crate and may need training in his new home. Cyril walks fairly well on lead and knows some basic commands. He has walked out with other dogs here at the centre and although he will walk nicely with other dogs he doesn't seem to know how to react to them if they try to play with him. For this reason we are looking for a home where he will be the only dog and he can have all of his new owners attention on him. As we have very limited history on Cyril along with his nervous nature, an adult home would be best suited to him. New owners will need to be willing to make several visits to our centre prior to taking him home. Cyril would best suit a home with owners with GSD experience and are aware of the breed traits.

Photo: Midlands