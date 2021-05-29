Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Macca- Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed (1 year)
Macca is a sweet 18 month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross looking for his forever home. Macca is a young boy looking for a home who are experienced with the breed and who are able to help him through his training. He does know some basic commands but will need continued training and socialisation around people and dogs. He is an intelligent boy who is keen to learn. We would recommend training classes to aid with his training. He loves to be active, go for walks and to play so a spacious garden would be ideal. Macca does love fuss and attention and enjoys being around people so is looking for a home where he can spend time with people and build a bond.
Photo: Midlands
2. Tiger Lily- Lurcher Crossbreed (2 years)
This very pretty lady arrived with us after she was abandoned by her owners. Due to this, we have no idea of the type of home she has come from or if she has actually ever lived in a home environment. Tiger Lily doesn't appear to know much in the way of commands and will potenatially need full training from scratch including housetraining. She may also need help to adjust to all of the smells and noises within a home environment. Tiger Lily is very friendly with humans and enjoys a fuss, she walks well on lead and is generally very gentle and well mannered around people. She can be very choosy of her doggy friends but she could possibly live with another big dog depending on introductions here at the centre. New owners would also need to be willing to introduce her to other dogs carefully once she has settled in her new home.
Photo: Midlands
3. Major- Rottweiler (8 years)
My name is Major, I am 8 years young and I'm looking for my new forever home. I need an experienced home, with no children or grandchildren. I would suit a home with no other dogs or cats as it would be best for me as a one to one house hold as I am unsure sometimes of certain situations and need that reassurance from my new owners. I am very loving when I know you, I will give paw and give you cuddles and will be very loyal. I have had a bite history which wasn't my fault, this is why I need someone that will understand me.
Photo: Midlands
4. Cyril- German Shepherd (5 years)
Cyril is a very handsome GSD who is looking to be back in the comforts of a home asap. He is typical of his breed and forms very strong bonds with the people that care for him but can be wary of new faces. Cyril spent a lot of time confined to a crate and may need training in his new home. yril walks fairly well on lead and knows some basic commands. He has walked out with other dogs here at the centre and although he will walk nicely with other dogs he doesn't seem to know how to react to them if they try to play with him. For this reason we are looking for a home where he will be the only dog and he can have all of his new owners attention on him.
Photo: Midlands