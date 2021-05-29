Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. Tiger Lily- Lurcher Crossbreed (2 years)

This very pretty lady arrived with us after she was abandoned by her owners. Due to this, we have no idea of the type of home she has come from or if she has actually ever lived in a home environment. Tiger Lily doesn't appear to know much in the way of commands and will potenatially need full training from scratch including housetraining. She may also need help to adjust to all of the smells and noises within a home environment. Tiger Lily is very friendly with humans and enjoys a fuss, she walks well on lead and is generally very gentle and well mannered around people. She can be very choosy of her doggy friends but she could possibly live with another big dog depending on introductions here at the centre. New owners would also need to be willing to introduce her to other dogs carefully once she has settled in her new home.

Photo: Midlands