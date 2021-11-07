This is Patch and he's an older boy being at least 13 years young. There's nothing he likes more than a lazy walk, and a snooze, a bit of fussing and then a snooze and perhaps something to eat and then, you guessed it, a snooze. Patch came into us when one of his owners passed away and he was left in a home where he decided that the visiting small people were not his favourite thing. He likes being quiet and snoozing (did I mention that earlier ?), loves a fuss, but noise and young people are just not his thing. Patch needs somewhere where he can rest and be loved. He is getting slighly stiff joints now, so we have him on medication and the new owner would need to continue with these. As you can see his eyesight is starting to fail a bit but that doesn't seem to bother him to much (don't need to see when you are snoozing)!

Ten cats, dogs and rabbits in need of rescue in and around Peterborough

Here are cats, dogs and rabbits rescued by the RSPCA who are searching for their forever home in Peterborough.

By Rosie Boon
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 4:59 am

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on animals that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.

This week the spotlight is on all kinds of four-legged friends: cats, dogs and rabbits.  The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome animals in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.

Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.

To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.

The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate

If you are interested in rehoming one of these gorgeous dogs, you can fill in an online application form on their website.

1.

Loki is a fun-loving 3 and half year old Collie ready and looking for his forever home. Loki is a playful and affectionate boy. He loves his toys and having playtime and walks so would love an active family to match his energetic ways. He is improving daily with his lead walks but would benefit from some continued training to help with this. Loki can be a little body sensitive at times, we have been doing work with him while he is in our care and he has made great progress with his. He is looking for a patient home that is able to build a trusting bond with him and work through the behavioural issues. Loki is looking for an adult only home who are experienced with the breed. He is best as the only dog in the home and is not suited to living with cats or small furries. Loki can be left for short periods but would love a home where he will be with people for most of the time.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

Bob is a typical JRT with huge character. He may be a senior boy but theres plenty of life in this old boy yet! Bob has lived most of his life as an outside dog with an outside kennel. Due to this, he may not know many house manners and at his age he may struggle to learn them. New owners will need to be willing to accept that he may never completely learn 'house manners'. Bob will walk along side other dogs but he has shown some attitude with dogs who try to interact with him. Due to this, we are looking for him to be the only pet in his new home. He walks well on lead and appears to all humans. Bob would suit a quiet home with no children. He will need a secure garden with no small gaps that he could squeeze out of. Please consider beautiful Bob.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

Clausey is looking for his new forever home. He is a very sweet 1 year old male. He would suit a quieter home as he is a shy boy but once he gets to know you he purrs so much and loves his fuss. He would prefer to be the only cat in the home for now until he has settled. If you would like more information on clausey please call on 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am - 4pm

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

Didley arrived with us very undersocialised and he would react very negatively towards all humans. During the last 16 months, Didley has learnt to form a very strong bond. He cannot live here for the rest of his life and that he is going to make a fantastic new addition once settled in his new home. Didley will without a doubt find going to a new environment a bit stressful and he may display some of the behaviors we witnessed when he initially came into our care. He will need dedicated new owners who are looking to take on the challenge of earning his trust and this could take quite a bit of time!

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
RSPCAPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
Next Page
Page 1 of 3