Ten cats, dogs and rabbits in need of rescue in and around Peterborough

Loki is a fun-loving 3 and half year old Collie ready and looking for his forever home. Loki is a playful and affectionate boy. He loves his toys and having playtime and walks so would love an active family to match his energetic ways. He is improving daily with his lead walks but would benefit from some continued training to help with this. Loki can be a little body sensitive at times, we have been doing work with him while he is in our care and he has made great progress with his. He is looking for a patient home that is able to build a trusting bond with him and work through the behavioural issues. Loki is looking for an adult only home who are experienced with the breed. He is best as the only dog in the home and is not suited to living with cats or small furries. Loki can be left for short periods but would love a home where he will be with people for most of the time.

Photo: Midlands