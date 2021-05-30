Ten cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Rainbow- Domestic shorthair crossbreeed (6-12 months)
This handsome boy is Rainbow. He arrived into our care with his friend Midnight after their owner was unable to care for them anymore. After doing an assessment period and gettting used to the cattery he is ready to begin looking for a home with his friend. When Rainbow first arrived he was very nervous of the new surroundings and cattery staff. He would hide behind his bed and was startled easily. It has taken sometime for him to begin to feel comfortable around us and he can still sometimes get a bit scared of new situations. We feel that he is more confident when Midnight is around to guide him along. We are looking for the pair to go together to a quiet home where they can be given the time to fully settle in. They could potentially live with children however due to Rainbow's nervous state we think that a dog-free home would be best for him.
Photo: Midlands
2. Mr Boss- Domestic Shorthair crossbreed (9 years)
This handsome boy was brought in to us as a stray by one of our inspectors. He was not accustomed to being indoors and we think he had been outside for quite a while. He had not been used to having a fuss, but in the cattery he has come round and he has settled down with us now. He needs understanding and patient new owners who can help him become a loved boy in time. We think a rural home with a garden would be ideal for him so that once he's used to his new home he can still enjoy going out, and that he will settle best as the only pet in a caring adult only home. We have had him a while due to the pandemic, and he does like his home comforts. He uses a cat flap.
Photo: Midlands
3. Abitail- Domestic Shorthair crossbreed (2 years)
Beautiful Abitail arrived in branch care via the inspectorate from a multi-cat household. She is around 2 years old. Abitail is feeling very overwhelmed by all she has been through recently. She is not used to everyday family life and home living so will need an understanding and patient owner who can help her feel safe. Over time and in the right home, we think that Abitail's confidence and trust will grow. She could live with another cat after slow and careful introductions. Ideally, we would like to find her an adult only home but she could live with a family with older sensible children of secondary school age.
Photo: Midlands
4. Matilda- Domestic Shorthair crossbreed (2 years)
Two-year-old Matilda was brought into care by one of our local inspectors as her owner was not meeting her welfare needs. Matilda is a shy girl who is finding life a little overwhelming at the moment. She needs a calm and quiet home where she can be allowed to settle in at her own pace and build a relationship with her new family. Matilda may be able to live with another cat after careful introductions. She would be best suited to an adult-only home but could live with sensible older children.
Photo: Midlands