Ten cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. Mr Boss- Domestic Shorthair crossbreed (9 years)

This handsome boy was brought in to us as a stray by one of our inspectors. He was not accustomed to being indoors and we think he had been outside for quite a while. He had not been used to having a fuss, but in the cattery he has come round and he has settled down with us now. He needs understanding and patient new owners who can help him become a loved boy in time. We think a rural home with a garden would be ideal for him so that once he's used to his new home he can still enjoy going out, and that he will settle best as the only pet in a caring adult only home. We have had him a while due to the pandemic, and he does like his home comforts. He uses a cat flap.This handsome boy was brought in to us as a stray by one of our inspectors. He was not accustomed to being indoors and we think he had been outside for quite a while. He had not been used to having a fuss, but in the cattery he has come round and he has settled down with us now.

Photo: Midlands