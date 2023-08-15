Two best friends with a flair for business have used their entrepreneurial skills and enthusiasm for hard graft to establish a successful car washing business in Whittlesey.

Tom Dunkley and Tom Tilley, both 14, have spent the school holidays knocking on doors and building a loyal customer base in the hope of “making a few quid” over the summer.

Tom Tilley’s dad, Trevor, told the Peterborough Telegraph how he inadvertently inspired the pair to start their own business.

14-year-old Whittlesey car washers Tom Tilley and Tom Dunkley have become famous in Whittlesey for their business success.

“They wanted a bottle of Prime but I’m not keen on [the influencer branded drink] so I said ‘no’.”

“So then they asked if they could wash my car so that they could earn their own money.”

“I said yes; so they washed it and I gave them £5.”

Buoyed by their immediate success, the two boys jumped on their bikes and rode to a local shop where they bought some sponges, a bucket and soap. They then went out knocking on doors around Whittlesey.

Teenage entrepreneurs Tom Dunkley and Tom Tilley are already looking to future success: "We're hoping to start an ice-scraping service in the winter."

“Five hours later they came back with £40 in their pockets.”

As astute as they are ambitious, the two lads invested their initial takings to ensure the fledgling 2TomsCarWash business would grow.

“The first week they bought new chamois leathers and the second week they bought a new trailer,” Trevor explains, “as they had started getting more orders.”

Having become a familiar sight around town and the recipients of rave online reviews, the two lads are now de-facto Whittlesey celebrities.

“They’re becoming quite famous,” Trevor said: “People in cars are tooting them as they go past on their bikes.”

The two Toms – both dedicated gamers – became friends when they started Sir Harry Smith Community College three years ago. Now, their business has them working eight-hour days and cycling around 15-20 miles daily.

“I’m so proud of them,” Trevor shares: “The business is a huge success and they’re getting so many good reviews of how polite they are.”

Tom Dunkley says he is really enjoying the endeavour:

“I like cars a lot,” he said, “and it gives me a lot of satisfaction when we do a good job.”