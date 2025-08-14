Teenagers urged not to jump into rivers and lakes in Peterborough to cool off and celebrate exam success

Teenagers are being urged not to jump into rivers and lakes in and around Peterborough to cool off or celebrate exam success.

With young people collecting their results, parents are being urged to remind their children of the risks of swimming in open water. Having already seen a number of tragic incidents across the country involving people getting into difficulty in water, including the very sad incident in April where a teenager lost his life in Farcet after entering the lake, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting the risks associated with entering open water.

Station Commander Paul Clarke, the Service’s lead for water safety, said: “With GCSE and A-Level results being picked up by young people around the county, it can be very tempting for young people to want to celebrate and head to areas with open water. It is however really important for parents to remind their children of all ages of the dangers of entering the water.

“It’s really important to remember that open water can be deeper than expected, with unseen hazards below the surface. Things like rubbish, shopping trolleys and rubble can be hidden beneath the murky water that can easily trap or injure someone. The water may also look calm on the surface, but there may still be strong undercurrents, especially near locks, that could pull even the strongest swimmer under. It is certainly safer to consider visiting one of the many public swimming pools or lidos located around the county.”

Last summer saw another tragic incident involving a young boy from a neighbouring county getting into difficulty in open water at a quarry in Cherry Hinton, near Cambridge, with fatal consequences.

Paul added: “As much as it can look very tempting to go for a swim in a river, lake or other areas of open water like quarries, even if the weather is warm, the water can be much colder than expected. This can send the body into cold water shock, which impacts a person’s ability to move.”

Although it is a risky thing to do, there are ways to swim in open water safely.

Paul continued: “We know there are people and groups that do meet to swim in open water and do so safely, as part of a regular exercise programme or hobby. We just want to ensure parents and carers talk to their children about the dangers of swimming in open water unsupervised.”

Advice from Cambs Fire and Rescue

Here are some useful tips those people should consider:

If you get into difficulty in water, you should “Float to Live”, by leaning back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat, and try and control your breathing. Once calm, either call for help or try and swim to safety.

Try and go swimming with someone else, so you can assist each other or call for help if you do get into difficulty. If you see someone else in trouble near water, call for help immediately by dialling 999. Never try and carry out a rescue yourself, you could put yourself in danger too. You can try and find something to throw to them to use as a float or to pull them in if they are near to the edge and it’s safe to do so.

A really useful tip to help Control operators and crews to pinpoint your location is giving us a what3words reference. This is easy to do by downloading the app before heading out and encouraging everyone in your group to do the same, making a note of where you’re swimming. The app is free and available to download on any mobile device.

Paul concluded: “We know water is tempting when it’s warm outside and as friends gather in the school holidays and are looking for something to do it can seem great fun. But the fun can quickly turn to tragedy and that is what we are trying to prevent by ensuring everyone understands the risks and hidden dangers and knows what to do if they or one of their friends gets into trouble.”