Tearful goodbye to Peterborough family members who tragically died in parkway collision

A tearful goodbye was given to three family members from Peterborough who tragically died in a fatal collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Engaged couple Jana Kockova (21) and Marko Makula (22), and Jana’s brother Tomas Kocko (19), all suffered fatal injuries on April 14 after being struck by a pickup truck which came the wrong way down the slip road at Stanground. Jana and Marko left behind two young children aged two and below. The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and later charged over the incident. Yesterday family members and friends packed into Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, to say goodbye to the trio at an emotional funeral. The coffins were brought to the church on horse and carriage, which were followed by three hearses that had flowers in the back. Mourners then followed behind carrying their umbrellas in the pouring rain. The service saw instruments including a guitar and organ being played as the congregation, including school friends, paid their final respects. Interment followed at Eastfield Cemetery. Jana and Tomas lived in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, while Marko lived in Reeves Way, Eastfield. Following their deaths family members paid emotional tributes to the trio. Marko’s brother Mario said: “The moments we have shared together will forever be kept in my heart. If only I were able to see you again, if only. You have all left us broken, but may you rest easy and I promise you we will meet again.” Michael Rios, Tomas and Jana’s cousin, said: “I will never forget how Jana always uplifted me. We were wild when we were together. Tomas, brother I’m so sorry you had to go this early. Rest In Peace my precious, beautiful angels. I love you and miss you dearly.” A fundraising page was also set up by friend of the family Gabrielle James which raised more than £3,700. Tommy Whitmore (26) of Stonegate, Cowbit, was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident. He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 22 where he was released on bail to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on May 20.

