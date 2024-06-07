Team set to take part in epic golf challenge for charity - with participants walking 30 miles each

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team expect to walk around 30 miles and hit a whopping 1,500 balls during the challenge

A housing developer has donated £1,000 to Macmillan to support their Longest Day Golf Challenge this month.

Persimmon Homes site manager, Damien Ramm from the Abbott Walk development in Chatteris, is taking part in the annual charity day on Friday, June 21, raising vital funds for the cancer charity.

He is part of a four-strong team who aim to complete four rounds at Peterborough Milton Golf Club during the golf marathon - which begins bright and early at 5am.

Damien Ramm, left, with Ben Smith, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands.

They will walk around 30 miles each and compete over 72 holes, while also hoping to raise £5,000 in the process.

“This will be an extremely long day but one that will benefit an extremely worthwhile charity, supporting those living with cancer,” said Damien.

“Starting out at 5am and likely finishing around 8-9pm, we certainly will be needing our slippers after! Roughly 25-30 miles will be walked by each of us and I’d imagine in excess of 1,500 balls hit by us four combined, and many, many lost balls in the process.”

Persimmon Homes East Midlands have contributed £1,000 towards the fundraising goal through their Community Champions scheme, which is designed to create a lasting legacy within the areas in which they are building.

Damien added: "Cancer has affected all of us in different ways and the purpose of this challenge is to raise vital funds for MacMillan to help them carry on providing physical, financial and emotional support for people affected by cancer.

“I am grateful that Persimmon were able to make a donation to help us reach our goal and ensure we help this charity save lives.”

Ben Smith, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely proud of Damien for stepping up to not only the physical challenge that this event presents but also fundraising for such an important charity. It is a pleasure to be able to support him and his team mates with this donation.”