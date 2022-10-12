A Peterborough tattoo parlour’s 13-hour tattoo marathon raised more than £1,200 for charity on World Mental Health Day.

The all-female team of tattooists at Ink Imaginarium, which is currently based at the Cambridgeshire Wellness Clinic in Papyrus Road, Werrington, inked 60 tattoos from 9am to 10.30pm on October 10.

At least £15 from every tattoo was donated to the Scar Cover Up Freedom Fund (SCUFF) – a charity that offers funding for tattoos to cover up the scars left by self harm and provides support and education for people living with self harm.

"It was really successful,” Hayley Evens, owner and tattooist at Ink Imaginarium, said. “I don’t think it could’ve gone any better to be honest.

"We were all elated that we smashed our target – raising more than £1,282 for charity. We had our heads down all day.

"It was a great show of our community.”

Mental health is important to Hayley, who suffers from social anxiety, and one of the reasons Ink Imaginarium chose to raise money for SCUFF was because many of the tattoos the team do have “deep meaning” to their clients – “from scar camouflage, to memorials, to statements of strength”.

Ink Imaginarium is moving to a new home in Herlington Centre in November this year.

The new studio will be located at unit 26 at Herlington Centre.