Talks still in progress to agree best way to secure developer to finish Peterborough's Hilton Garden Inn
Council chiefs have yet to start the search for a new developer to complete building works to Peterborough’s Hilton Garden Inn, it has been announced.
Officials say they are still involved in talks with administrators about the best way to secure a developer to finish building the riverside hotel at Fletton Quays.
The update comes six weeks after developer Fletton Quays Hotel went into administration leaving the nine storey, 160-bedroom hotel with sky bar rooftop terrace, only partially built.
However, the council, which provided a £15 million loan to the developer towards building costs, says work is currently being carried out to ensure the £30 million to £40 million hotel is protected from adverse weather during the winter.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are working with the administrators appointed in relation to the developer of the new hotel at Fletton Quays to finalise the process which will be followed to secure a new developer to complete the hotel.
"The administrators have also started work to secure the building, including making sure it is weather-proof.
The spokesperson added: "Our focus remains on seeing the hotel completed as soon as possible, providing a fantastic high-quality hotel and rooftop bar and at the same time protecting the council's investment."
Construction of the hotel, which is expected to employ 75 people, began in July 2020.
Nearly two years later civic and business leaders attended a topping out ceremony and were told the hotel should be open in the summer 2023.
The Covid pandemic and the rising cost of materials and people have been blamed for the developer’s collapse.