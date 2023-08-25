Staff at two Wilko stores in Peterborough are facing an anxious wait as efforts continue to save parts of the collapsed retailer.

Administrators are battling to find a buyer for elements of the 93-year-old discount chain, which collapsed on August 10.

Insolvency experts at PwC say talks are still in progress with investors interested in buying parts of the business although there is no potential purchaser for the entire company.

Staff at discount retailer Wilko, which has two stores in Peterborough, have an anxious wait for a decision on the retailer's future.

Officials of the GMB union have warned that they expect that store closures are imminent and could begin next week.

Wilko employs 12,500 staff at about 400 stores nationally, with branches in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre and another at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, where it had been poised to sign a five year lease renewal with its current lease agreement due to expire in September.

A spokesperson for the Ortongate Shopping Centre has not commented on what action will be taken if its 23,436 square feet Wilko unit is closed.

News of the five year lease signing was revealed in June when the ALB Group bought the shopping centre promising a £1 million revamp. There had been concerns its flagship retailer Wilko would leave the centre, which had struggled to attract retailers.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “We will continue to support members through this process and will fight to ensure members are consulted as per the law and they receive every penny they are entitled to.”