Tales come to life for Cambridgeshire pupils at storytelling event

Children’s Mental Health Week is held every year across the UK to encourage children to think more about their mental wellbeing and to open up about their feelings.

The stories were performed by expert storyteller, Mark Fraser, who drew from his expansive repertoire to deliver tales specifically designed to get pupils thinking of what’s going on inside their own heads.

Stephanie Clitheroe, Deputy Head and Senco at Alconbury C of E Primary School, said: “‘Our children remembered Mark the storyteller and were very excited to find out he was returning to school.

B&DWC - SGB-30382 - Mark Fraser during the storytelling session

“Our thanks once again go to David Wilson Homes for organising this event to tie in with our focus on ‘children's mental health’. It is wonderful to work with companies in our local community.”

Mark is a traditional storyteller who brings stories to life at many events, schools, museums and heritage sites across a wide range of counties.

He said: “It was amazing to work with Alconbury C of E Primary School for Children’s Mental Health Week. Traditional storytelling can give so much to people of all ages, as well as children and these days it's more important than ever.

“Thank you to David Wilson Homes for providing this opportunity, and to the school for being so cooperative. I really hope the children left the session thinking more about the importance of good mental health.”

B&DWC - SGB-30401 - Pupils of Alconbury C of E Primary School listening to the storytelling session

The school is located close to David Wilson Homes’ Alconbury Weald development, where a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes are available to buy.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to provide pupils at Alconbury C of E Primary School with a morning of storytelling, and we know Mark’s stories will have really enchanted the children and got them thinking.

“Looking after your mental health is a crucial part of life, and one that anyone can struggle with. That is why approaching such a subject in an engaging and interesting way is so important.”

