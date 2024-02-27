Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council is inviting eligible families from across the city to sign their kids up to a scheme which is offering free activities over the Easter holidays.

The Easter Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme aims to provide fun activities and a good meal for primary and secondary school-aged children who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Bisby, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “These sessions provide healthy food and activities that enable children to socialise with other children and gives them opportunities to try out new things.”

Free school holiday activities and healthy food will be offered to families who meet certain eligibility criteria this Easter.

There will be a wide range of activities available for children and young people to get involved with throughout the holidays, with everything from football, gymnastics, and arts and crafts to T-shirt designing and Easter egg hunts on the cards.

The sessions – which are fully funded by the Department for Education (DfE) – will be held at a variety of venues across the city.

One of the criteria for eligibility is that children and young people must live in Peterborough or attend a Peterborough school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those that are eligible to attend can access up to four, four-hour sessions during the Easter school holidays, at no cost to their family.

Mr Bisby was keen to assure families who have children with special educational needs and disabilities that they would be able to take advantage of the scheme:

“If you have children with SEND I’d urge you to look on the website and call those providers you are interested in to see what they can offer you and your child,” he advised, adding: “It is all fully funded by the Government.”

Mr Bisby also noted that families of older children do not need to fret about whether their children will be drawn to the activities that will be laid on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many different activities on offer throughout the Easter holidays for children of all ages,” he said.

Bookings opened on 26 February so families are advised to check now to secure their places.