The Yaxley property was formerly a reed cutters house and is believed to date back to 1610. The property has period features and historic charm. The property benefits from generous accommodation including two reception rooms, kitchen, breakfast room, conservatory and a ground floor bathroom. Three bedrooms, one with ensuite can be found on the first floor. Outside the property benefits of a garden to front, a large parking area, garage/workshop and terrace to the rear. The property has a well maintained asbestos slate roof.