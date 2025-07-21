The Yaxley property was formerly a reed cutters house and is believed to date back to 1610. The property has period features and historic charm. The property benefits from generous accommodation including two reception rooms, kitchen, breakfast room, conservatory and a ground floor bathroom. Three bedrooms, one with ensuite can be found on the first floor. Outside the property benefits of a garden to front, a large parking area, garage/workshop and terrace to the rear. The property has a well maintained asbestos slate roof.
Regional Manager Gary Davison commented: “This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of local heritage and shape it to fit your vision. Whether you're dreaming of restoring a character-filled home, unlocking additional income through thoughtful redevelopment, or simply investing in a charming village setting with excellent connections, this property offers genuine potential and flexibility”
The home, located on Middletons Road, is be sold by Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, 30th July, and has an estimate of between £275,000 – £300,000.
For more details, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/140299