Take a look inside the 400 year old Grade II listed house in Yaxley, Peterborough that could be yours for £275,000

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:50 BST
A Grade II listed home dating back hundreds of years could be yours – for £275,000.

The Yaxley property was formerly a reed cutters house and is believed to date back to 1610. The property has period features and historic charm. The property benefits from generous accommodation including two reception rooms, kitchen, breakfast room, conservatory and a ground floor bathroom. Three bedrooms, one with ensuite can be found on the first floor. Outside the property benefits of a garden to front, a large parking area, garage/workshop and terrace to the rear. The property has a well maintained asbestos slate roof.

Regional Manager Gary Davison commented: “This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of local heritage and shape it to fit your vision. Whether you're dreaming of restoring a character-filled home, unlocking additional income through thoughtful redevelopment, or simply investing in a charming village setting with excellent connections, this property offers genuine potential and flexibility”

The home, located on Middletons Road, is be sold by Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, 30th July, and has an estimate of between £275,000 – £300,000.

For more details, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/140299

The property goes under the hammer next week

1. Middletons Road

The property goes under the hammer next week Photo: Auction House East Anglia

The home has an estimate of £275,000 - £300,000

2. Middletons Road

The home has an estimate of £275,000 - £300,000 Photo: Auction House East Anglia

The building dates back around 400 years

3. Middletons Road

The building dates back around 400 years Photo: Auction House East Anglia

The property was formerly a reed cutter’s house

4. Middletons Road

The property was formerly a reed cutter’s house Photo: Auction House East Anglia

