Take a look inside Peterborough Queensgate's new £60 million IMAX cinema

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 17th Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
First films could be screened before Christmas

The first images have been released showing the progress of fitting out works of Peterborough’s new £30 million cinema.

The eight screen IMAX Odeon cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre is expected to open just before Christmas this year.

The images show the progress of fitting out one of the main screens and work to create an access to all the screens.

Audience capacity will range from over 200 people for the main screen to just 39 viewers for the smallest.

This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, left. And the access to the eight screens at the new cinema

This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, left. And the access to the eight screens at the new cinema

This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

Work is under way on the access to the eight screens at the new Odeon cinema in Peterborough

Work is under way on the access to the eight screens at the new Odeon cinema in Peterborough

This image shows how the new Odeon cinema should appear in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

This image shows how the new Odeon cinema should appear in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

