The first images have been released showing the progress of fitting out works of Peterborough’s new £30 million cinema.
The eight screen IMAX Odeon cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre is expected to open just before Christmas this year.
The images show the progress of fitting out one of the main screens and work to create an access to all the screens.
Audience capacity will range from over 200 people for the main screen to just 39 viewers for the smallest.
1. Odeon cinema
This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, left. And the access to the eight screens at the new cinema Photo: Queensgate
2. Odeon cinema
This image shows the start of fitting out of one of the new screens at the Odeon cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough Photo: Queensgate
3. Odeon cinema
Work is under way on the access to the eight screens at the new Odeon cinema in Peterborough Photo: Queensgate
4. Odeon cinema
This image shows how the new Odeon cinema should appear in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough Photo: nw
