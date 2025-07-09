Take a look at Peterborough's new cocktail bar.... and here's when it opens

The 555 cocktail bar and shisha has replaced Bar 42 in Broadway, in the city centre.

The signs have gone up in recent weeks and the opening date revealed on social media yesterday.

You haven’t got long to wait, so here’s a taster of what’s in store.

The team behind the venture are looking to create a comfortable relaxed night out, with the music played being very much a 90s dance blend – bringing back the old tracks everyone loves!

And visitors have been told to leave the sportswear and gymgear at home – it’s a smart and stylish dress code when the first customers are allowed in at 5pm on Friday (July 11).

"The countdown is on and the energy is building – we’re nearly ready to open our doors and welcome you to a whole new cocktail experience,” the venue’s facebook page announced today.

“We’ve got exciting things lined up, stunning drinks, and a vibe you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re coming to celebrate, unwind, or just sip something special – we’ve got you covered.”

It added: “For the comfort and safety of everyone, there will be a scan and search policy at the door. We want to make sure your night is smooth, secure, and full of good vibes only.”

Food will come online in the next few weeks and shisha is available in the outdoor patio.

As for the name, in numerology, 555 symbolises freedom and new beginnings.

