Take a look at new luxury apartments at Peterborough’s Nene Wharf as first residents prepare to move in

And among the buyers is expected to be leading high street bank Lloyds, which is understood to be poised to make a multi-million pound investment in Peterborough.

In what would be the first move of its type by a bank, Lloyds is expected to buy about 50 of the 128 apartments at Nene Wharf, Fletton Quays, for rent as it looks to widen its revenue-generating business.

It is thought Lloyds Bank will manage the apartments through a subsidiary called Citra Living, which was set up earlier this year.

While refusing to comment on Lloyds Bank’s reported interest, the apartments’ developer, GRE Assets, says it is delighted to be ready to welcome its first residents next month to the £120 million development.

The company says the project has gathered a lot of interest from prospective buyers since the sales launch.

According to the website of commercial agents Savills, which is handling the sales, the Nene Wharf one and two-bedroom apartments have a price tag that varies between £193,950 to £305,950.

The apartments overlook the River Nene, and say the developers, feature Oakwood designer kitchens to Fascino smart bathrooms and offer high specification, contemporary interiors that are perfect for modern living.

Most of the apartments have a private balcony or terrace and access to landscaped podium gardens. There is also allocated parking for all plots.

Andrew Topping, senior operations manager at GRE Assets, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming our first residents to Nene Wharf very soon.

“Despite the past year’s challenges, we have powered ahead with the project and this is a very important step.

“Peterborough is an exciting place to be in – we can see it changing around us and to be part of that change is fantastic.

“As well as delivering high-quality new homes, Nene Wharf will also create a vibrant new community of residents who will get to enjoy all that the city has to offer.”

Jessica O’Sullivan, sales and marketing associate at Savills, said: “Since the apartments were launched in April we have seen strong demand across the board, from those looking to downsize through to first time buyers and investors.

“The quality of the apartments also sets them apart from other developments – offering affordable, contemporary living finished to the highest of standards.

She added: “The scenic riverside location and its close proximity to lots of open space has been a huge draw, yet it’s still within easy walking distance of the city centre and train station, with fast and regular services to London’s Kings Cross.

“Boasting high end design and a prime position along the River Nene, Nene Wharf is a very exciting project that promises to create a vibrant community close to the heart of Peterborough.”

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “As we stated in our Full-Year results in February, we are committed to broadening access to home ownership and exploring opportunities to increase our support to the UK rental sector.”

