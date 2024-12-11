Taco Bell begins to recruit staff for its new outlet in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Fast food chain Taco Bell has started to recruit staff for its new city centre eaterie.
The Mexican-inspired food restaurant operator is to open a restaurant that will seat 20 people indoors, and takeaway in two converted Queensgate units which look out onto Cathedral Square.
One is a vacant shop frequently used as a pop-up with access from inside the doors closest to McDonald’s.
The other, with just a fire exit opening onto the Square, forms part of what was the pre-Queensgate Bell and Oak Hotel, last seen in the 1970s.
Now Taco Bell has put up coloured signage near its outlet stating: ‘We’re hiring’.
The advert encourages people to scan a barcode to apply for vacancies at the new outlet.
The restaurant is expected to employ about 36 staff (16 full-time and 20 part-time).
Another advert states that the restaurant is ‘opening soon’.
