Swimming pool and sauna at Peterborough leisure centre closed after car crashes into building

Pool, sauna and steam room facilities at Vivacity Premier Fitness in Hampton have been closed after a car crashed into the building.

The car accidentally drove into a poolside window at the weekend and damaged a fire door.

The crash also caused structural damage to the building, which is in the process of being assessed.

A Vivacity spokesperson has confirmed that they are working with contractors to get the damage repaired as soon as possible.

The pool in Hampton.

A timeframe has not yet been put on when the facilities could re-open.

A message on the Vivacity website reads: “The pool, sauna and steam room are temporarily closed following accidental damage to the building at the weekend.

“We are awaiting an urgent structural survey to determine the extent of the damage and apologise for any inconvenience caused.*