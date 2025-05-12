Sweet taste of success for Peterborough-based British Sugar as firm is awarded coveted Royal Warrant

Firm secures Royal Warrant of Appointment by the King

A sugar manufacturer with its head office in Peterborough is celebrating after securing a royal accolade.

British Sugar, which has its head office in London Road, Hampton, has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by His Majesty King Charles III.

The company says the accolade continues a long association with the Royal Household as British Sugar had previously held the Royal Warrant from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II since 1972.

A spokesperson said: “As a homegrown business, deeply rooted in the East of England, we are extremely proud to continue our commitment to uphold the highest standards of service, quality, excellence, and craftsmanship, which unites all Royal Warrant holders.”

Every year the company processes more than eight million tonnes of locally grown sugar beet into around 1.2 million tonnes of sugar.

Keith Packer, managing director of British Sugar and Joanne Corry, Managing Director of The Silver Spoon Company, said: “We are extremely honoured to have been granted a Royal Warrant from His Majesty King Charles III, continuing the great legacy we had with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are proud to supply the Royal Household, and as the nation’s favourite brand of sugar, we remain committed to supporting British farmers who grow sugar beet in their fields year after year.”

Mr Packer added: “It is also particularly special to receive the Royal Warrant in 2025, a centenary year with our two largest factories – in Wissington, Norfolk and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - celebrating 100 years of sugar manufacturing.

"This recognition is testament to our heritage in the Eastern region, the dedication of everyone across the sugar supply chain from farm to fork, our ambitions as we look to the future and our public commitments to sustainable and responsible business practices.”

“A Royal Warrant is one of the highest accolades a business can achieve, underpinning the high standards and quality that we live by every day at British Sugar.

Mr Packer said: "We will, once again, now be able to display the Royal Arms on our products, packaging, and stationery.”