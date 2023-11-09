Venue is already getting five star reviews

A new dessert cafe has just thrown open its doors in Stanground following a £180,000 investment by two brothers.

The Amore Dolci has been opened in Desborough Avenue by Kashaf Asghar (34) and Qasam Asghar (30) who also run the Suave Image and Grooming just two units away in the same street.

The new attraction offers a mouth-watering menu featuring waffles, crepes to doughnuts, cakes, sundaes, milkshakes and coffee.

It opens from 3pm to 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays and to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kashaf said: "We have run the barbers for about nine years and have built up a great clientele and reputation and we will carry on.

“But we also felt that the area needed something a bit more refreshing and the opportunity to buy the premises came along and we took it.

"We thought we might do deliveries but we are finding that people like to come in and sit down for something to eat and drink.

"We might change the opening hours so customers can come in earlier for a coffee.

He added: “It is a massive learning curve for us and we are putting in all hours to do. This has been made possible by the support of our parents."

Almore Dolci currently employs two members of staff with the owners still looking to grow the team.

Kashaf said the reaction of customers had been wonderful and that the cafe had already received 20 five star reviews.

The Amore Dolci can be found on Instagram at amoredolcipeterborough and on Facebook at Amore Dolci Peterborough

