News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sushi and bubble tea bar opens its doors in Peterborough city centre

New venue has moved into former clothes and handbags store
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 19:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 20:02 BST

A new sushi and bubble tea bar has just opened its doors to customers in Peterborough.

The Kiko sushi and bibble tea outlet has been set up in the former premises of Designer Leathers, in Queen Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council approved the change of use for the premises earlier this month.

The Kiko Sushi and Bubble Tea outlet that has just opened in Queen Street, PeterboroughThe Kiko Sushi and Bubble Tea outlet that has just opened in Queen Street, Peterborough
The Kiko Sushi and Bubble Tea outlet that has just opened in Queen Street, Peterborough
Most Popular

The bar features a 17.47 square metres ground floor waiting room in front of a 9.13 square metres counter area with the kitchen and stores to the rear.

Amber, a spokeswoman for the bar, said: “Our business revolves around freshly made sushi and bubble tea.

" Additionally, we try our best to provide a range of food options to suit all customers, such as ramen and bento boxes.”

The premises are owned by Joel Lewis who ran Designer Leathers for 36 years before closing in June due to changing fashions and rising costs.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council