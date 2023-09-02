A new sushi and bubble tea bar has just opened its doors to customers in Peterborough.

The Kiko sushi and bibble tea outlet has been set up in the former premises of Designer Leathers, in Queen Street.

Peterborough City Council approved the change of use for the premises earlier this month.

The bar features a 17.47 square metres ground floor waiting room in front of a 9.13 square metres counter area with the kitchen and stores to the rear.

Amber, a spokeswoman for the bar, said: “Our business revolves around freshly made sushi and bubble tea.

" Additionally, we try our best to provide a range of food options to suit all customers, such as ramen and bento boxes.”