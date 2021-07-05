Survey to identify ‘protected’ views of Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough City Council is undergoing a project to identify all of the views in the city of its most important landmark.

It said: “The abbey, then cathedral, has dominated the Peterborough area for over 900 years and continues to do so, however, there is increasing competition within the skyline.

“The cathedral doesn’t have a right to not be challenged in the skyline, but its substantial importance is reflected by its Grade I status and individual cathedral views policy within the Local Plan.

“The Cathedral Views survey aims to collate all views of the cathedral, near or far, clear or partially obscured so they can be recorded and protected going forward.

“The views of the cathedral have changed over the years and will no doubt change some more in the future but it’s important we understand where they are located so we can ensure that positive views of the cathedral are maintained.”

Details of the survey can be found at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/cathedral-view-nominations.