Householders with the poorest energy efficiency rated properties supported to cut energy costs

Two new schemes are set to help homeowners in Peterborough reduce their energy bills and support the city in its move towards becoming Net Zero.

The Warmer Homes programme will provide improvements to the homes of people who live in properties which are served by gas and have the lowest energy efficiency. It is funded by the Government’s £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme to upgrade homes across England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support is available for residents in Peterborough

People that meet the criteria will be able to have energy efficiency measures installed including wall, loft and underfloor insulation and solar PV panels.

The aim will be to get the homes up to the required EPC rating of C by 2030, the target set by the Government. Those who are successful in their application will be able to have measures up to the value of £10,000 spent on their property.

The second part of the programme is from the Government’s £150 million Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme. Funding is available for households who are not on mains gas and rely on oil central heating, electric panel or inefficient storage heating, gas fires/room heaters, LPG or have no permanent heating. Grants of up to £25,000 will be available for those who are eligible. Measures would include the installation of wall, loft and underfloor insulation and low carbon technologies such as air source heat pumps (where feasible) and solar PV panels.

Both schemes are open to private households - owner occupiers and private rental properties – who meet certain criteria. All households must have an EPC rating of E, F or G and either:

Have an annual total household income of £30,000 or less, before housing costs/bills, or

Receive a benefit listed under the eligibility criteria on the council’s website.

Both schemes are funded by the Warmer Homes consortium, a group of councils including Peterborough City Councill, who collectively bid for funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Sustainable Warmth Fund. In total, £31.8 million will be spent across the 21 local authority areas in the consortium.

Councillor Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and communities, said: “We can’t do anything about the rising cost of energy, but we can support residents on lower incomes living in homes with the poorest energy rating to reduce their fuel costs.”

To find out more about the grants which are available visit www.warmerhomes.org.uk or call 0800 038 5737 (freephone). The programme is available until 31 March 2023.

In addition, the council continues to offer support to residents through its Local Energy Advice Partnership (LEAP). This includes free of charge in-home energy support and advice including the installation of energy saving measures and onward referrals to Incomemax which offers benefit entitlement checks to ensure household incomes are maximised, advice on bill management, and can assist residents to access support available from utility companies if in debt or are struggling with payments.