Support for Ukraine as Peterborough marks Lithuanian Independence Day

There was a large gathering at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday - the day after Lithuanian Independence Day.

Residents waved flags of both Lithuania and Ukraine during the event, and the national anthem of both countries was played.

Some traditional music was also played at the event, and a number of speakers gave an address to the crowd.

There was also a banner from UK Muslims for Peace,

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Stephen Lane attended the event

After meeting at the Cathedral, the group travelled to Ferry Meadows, where a collection was held to support victims of the Ukraine war.

