Developers are poised to buy a public car park in Peterborough that has been declared surplus to requirements.

A deal involving the 157 space Wellington Street car park is close to being agreed it has been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park is currently owned by Peterborough City Council and has been on its list of disposable assets for some time.

The Wellington Street car park in Peterborough, which will soon be sold for development.

Now it is about to be sold to developers and could even be used for the location of a new supermarket and apartments.

It is understood that talks are currently taking place between the council and interested parties that are thought to include a well known supermarket.

The deal also includes the 171 space Dickens Street car park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, said: “We are close to agreeing a sale.”