Supermarket development is an option for Peterborough's Wellington Street car park
Developers are poised to buy a public car park in Peterborough that has been declared surplus to requirements.
A deal involving the 157 space Wellington Street car park is close to being agreed it has been revealed.
The car park is currently owned by Peterborough City Council and has been on its list of disposable assets for some time.
Now it is about to be sold to developers and could even be used for the location of a new supermarket and apartments.
It is understood that talks are currently taking place between the council and interested parties that are thought to include a well known supermarket.
The deal also includes the 171 space Dickens Street car park
Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, said: “We are close to agreeing a sale.”
A council spokesperson said: “We’ve been approached about a proposal for the Dickens Street and Wellington Street car parks and are currently considering this."