Supermarket chain Morrisons to hire scores of staff in Peterborough for busy Christmas

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 10th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
Employers recruit to handle increased workload

​Scores of extra staff are expected to be recruited by a retailer in Peterborough ahead of the Christmas sales surge.

​Supermarket operator Morrisons is currently recruiting for seasonal staff for its stores in Peterborough.

The retailer has stores in Lincoln Road, in Walton and in Bellona Drive, in Stanground.

Supermarket chain Morrisons is recruiting extra staff in Peterborough ahead of Christmas
Supermarket chain Morrisons is recruiting extra staff in Peterborough ahead of Christmas

The recruitment is part of a nationwide search for 3,000 extra colleagues needed to help meet demand over the busy Christmas period.

The retailer says it is offering a range of flexible and temporary jobs in stores and sites across the UK.

It says roles offer full training and a 15 per cent staff discount card and include customer assistants, home delivery drivers and warehouse operatives.

Clare Grainger, group people director, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.

Supermarket chain Morrisons in Peterborough is recruiting more staff in time for Christmas
Supermarket chain Morrisons in Peterborough is recruiting more staff in time for Christmas

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customers’ celebrations special.

"There are lots of opportunities all across the UK to join us with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”

Morrisons is the latest employer to announce a major staff recruitment campaign ahead of Christmas.

Stores in the Queensgate Shopping Centre are together looking to hire 150 extra staff and internet giant Amazon, which employs 1,000 people at its fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, is hiring about 100 to help it cope with the festive rush.

The Royal Mail says it wants to take on more than 100 extra staff to cope with the extra workload it will face over the Christmas period.

