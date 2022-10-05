Supermarket chain Lidl is to hold career interviews at its Peterborough-based regional distribution hub as it creates 1,000 jobs.

The discounter is hosting an open day at its warehouse at Peterborough Gateway as it looks to hire hundreds of new staff for its stores and warehouses.

The business intends to fill the hourly-paid roles – which will include Customer Assistants, Cleaners and Warehouse Operatives with all jobs being permanent with full and part-time positions. – over the next five months.

Supermarket chain Lidl's regional distribution hub in Peterborough.

The open day at the Peterborough distribution hub will take place on October 15 with the option for successful candidates to sign contracts on the day. New starters joining the Peterborough warehouse team will begin on £11.60 per hour.

The event will coincide with an open day at the hub on October 15, which was announced last month, to find 80 warehouse operatives.

The latest job creation follows a pledge by the supermarket chain to open 1,100 stores across the country in three years with a number opening over the next five months.

It has also announced a wage increase at the start of this month in which there was a premium increase for night-time and freezer workers.

Nan Gibson, Lidl GB’s Chief HR Officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our amazing colleagues across the country, whose hard work and loyalty mean that we are the fastest growing supermarket, with over 1.5 million more people shopping with us than last year.

"As our customer base continues to grow, and as we open more new stores and warehouses, we need more people to join team Lidl.

"Not only will new colleagues be the highest paid in the industry as a result of our newly increased rates, they also be part of an amazing team of people that are working to help make good food accessible to all households, at a time that is so needed.”

New figures show Lidl is currently the fastest growing supermarket in the UK with sales growing 20.9 per cent in the 12 weeks to September 4 – the fastest rate of growth since October 2014.