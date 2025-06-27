Summit meeting kick-starts multi million pound plan for Olympic-grade swimming pool for Peterborough

Ambitious plans to seek Government funding for an Olympic grade swimming pool and sports quarter in Peterborough have taken a major step forward.

Political, business and education leaders from across the city attended a special; ‘pool summit’ today (June 27) to kick-start work to create a business plan for a new indoor swimming pool and sports quarter.

The gathering comes hot on the heels of the Government’s announcement two weeks ago of a new £240 million fund to ‘expedite’ local projects such as a new pool for the city.

It is hoped some of the Government cash will be used to part-fund the pool which will be part of a new sports quarter close to the ARU Peterborough University site in Bishop’s Road.

It has been estimated the pool plan could cost between £25 million and £40 million.

Peterborough City Council leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, and representatives from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, ARU Peterborough, City of Peterborough Swimming Club, Friends of the Lido and Living Sport took part in the summit.

Afterwards, Cllr Jones said: “The announcement two weeks ago from Government of its backing to help us deliver a much-needed new indoor swimming pool for the city was a major step forward.

"It fired the starting block in attracting the funding needed to deliver a new pool and for us to get round the table with our partners to develop a business case.

"Today’s summit saw us do that and it was heartening to feel the passion and enthusiasm in the room to deliver a new pool and a commitment from us all to work together to see this happen as quickly as possible.

"It is what our residents deserve and want, and it is what we are all focussed on achieving.

He added: “We will continue to work together over the coming weeks so that when Government opens applications we can be at the head of the queue.”

Mr Pakes said: “I really welcome Peterborough Council’s summit on our new regional pool.

"This is a crucial moment for our city and a real chance to make long-held ambitions a reality.

"It’s vital that everyone, local leaders, partners, and the community, come together and commit to getting this done.

“After years of campaigning and with the Government’s backing, we’ve got the opportunity to deliver this much-needed facility for our city.

"Let’s seize the moment, work together, and do what’s needed to get the job done, for the health, wellbeing, and future of everyone in Peterborough.”

Mr Carling said: “Today’s summit is a really important step forward.

"We all want to see a new pool delivered for Peterborough - and that means working together to get the details right and move at pace.

“I know how much this matters to families, schools, clubs and communities right across the region. It’s not just about a pool - it’s about restoring access to sport, health and opportunity for thousands of people.

"Having Government backing for this project gives us the chance to finally get this off the ground after so much work from local campaigners, and I'm committed to doing everything I can do help bring it forward."

Paul Bristow, Combined Authority Mayor, said: “I'm glad that a conversation has started about a cohesive, joined-up plan for the facilities we need.

"I have always been clear that Peterborough needs a new community stadium and a new swimming pool.

"The potential for the government to help fund the first phase of a Peterborough Sports Quarter is welcome.

"It's important that there is one vision, which includes a top-class venue for sport, music, and community events. I'm keen to work with the city council, ARU Peterborough and all those involved, so we can make the right, collective case."

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted to begin discussions over these plans.

"We look forward to working with partners to help deliver this new pool for Peterborough, which would provide health, wellbeing and sports benefits for the whole community.”

Morgan Stevenson from City of Peterborough Swimming Club said: “We want to express our sincere gratitude for the work already undertaken and for being included in such an important and collaborative discussion.

" As a club with deep roots in this city and a proud 90-year history, we are excited by the ambition and energy driving this project forward.

“We’re fully committed to working in partnership with the wider group to help deliver the modern, inclusive aquatic facility that Peterborough truly deserves.

He added: “Together, we can create a venue that not only supports health, well-being, and community access but also inspires future generations of swimmers and brings national attention to our city.”