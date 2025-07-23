Summer Holidays: Giant inflatable obstacle returns to Peterborough THIS WEEK

There are plenty of activities taking place over the school break in Peterborough – but one of the biggest is being held at Ferry Meadows at Nene Park, where the The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park is making a return.

The inflatable obstacle course made its first appearance in the city last year, and proved to be a massive hit with families.

The park has 300-metre obstacle course, a massive inflatable play zone and a space-themed toddler area.

The park will be open from July 25 (Friday), until August 10.

Sessions take place from 11am - 2pm and 2.30pm - 5.30pm, with ticket prices set at £12 (ages 4+) and £5 (ages 2-4).

You don’t need to book.

For more information, visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/

