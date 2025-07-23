Summer Holidays: Giant inflatable obstacle returns to Peterborough THIS WEEK

With the summer holidays finally getting under way, many families will be looking for things to do to keep little ones entertained.

There are plenty of activities taking place over the school break in Peterborough – but one of the biggest is being held at Ferry Meadows at Nene Park, where the The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park is making a return.

The inflatable obstacle course made its first appearance in the city last year, and proved to be a massive hit with families.

The park has 300-metre obstacle course, a massive inflatable play zone and a space-themed toddler area.

The park will be open from July 25 (Friday), until August 10.

Sessions take place from 11am - 2pm and 2.30pm - 5.30pm, with ticket prices set at £12 (ages 4+) and £5 (ages 2-4).

You don’t need to book.

For more information, visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/

