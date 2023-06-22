News you can trust since 1948
Sue Ryder's ‘Receipt’ on display in Peterborough to demonstrate the cost of dying

The receipt was installed as Sue Ryder shares new data on how hour-by-hour palliative care has spiked from £21 to £25
By Georgina DuckettContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. (Image: Beth Crockatt).Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. (Image: Beth Crockatt).
Sue Ryder has unveiled a billboard at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, which shows the harsh reality of the ‘cost of dying crisis’.

The artwork, which takes the form of a 16-ft-long receipt running along the ground, is highlighting the extensive costs of palliative care and bereavement support.

Found on the receipt are ‘items’ such as ‘an hour of Sue Ryder’s expert end-of-life care’, ‘total running costs of a Sue Ryder hospice for one day’ and ‘patient meals for the day in a hospice’; costed in the same way these would be for a typical shop.

Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt. Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt.
Unlike a usual shop, the total is £0, as Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement support is free for patients – but there is no Government funding.

Sue Ryder is warning that the rising costs of dying paired with the steep projected increase in need for palliative care may mean they won’t be able to be there for everyone who needs them in the future.

Caroline Graham, director of dundraising at Sue Ryder says: “Our stark new receipt is designed to spark conversations that the reality is, it costs money to die.

"We can’t shy away from the fact that Sue Ryder’s costs have risen by 20 per cent, whilst 55 per cent more people will need our palliative care services by 2030.

Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt. Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt.
"Not only that, our bereavement support teams are providing critical support, which also costs money.”

Emma Rayner, whose mum, Clarissa was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice says: “It was comforting to know that mum was being cooked homemade healthy and nutritious meals that would help her get all the nutrients she needed and continue her fight against cancer.

"She was a religious woman and took comfort in being able to talk with and access the support of the spiritual services within the hospice, and also loved being given the opportunity to try some Reiki.

“After mum died, I was fortunate to be offered help from the hospice’s bereavement support team. The love and support offered in this space has been absolutely invaluable in my healing journey.”

Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt. Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt.
Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt. Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt.
Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt. Displayed at Cathedral Arch in Peterborough, the stark 16-ft-long receipt, which overspills its frame and trails along the ground, reveals just how much Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services cost to run. This coincides with new data showing the cost of Sue Ryder care has increased by 20% and people needing vital end-of-life care is due to increase by 55% by 2030. Photograph commissioned by Sue Ryder and taken by Beth Crockatt.
