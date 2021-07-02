Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall extending support services across the region

Thorpe Hall Hospice

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s virtual day service is available to anyone living locally with neurological conditions such as MND, Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, dementia or following a stroke.

Through an online 8 week programme people have access to Sue Ryder experts specialising in holistic care and are given the chance to join in exercise, complementary therapy and relaxation sessions and enjoy opportunities to socialise and take part interactive activities such as quizzes, art and poetry and listen to guest speakers.

Since the launch, two eight week programmes have delivered specialist support to people in the comfort of their homes, and the service has been met with resounding praise from patients.

One patient said, “These sessions have become my lifeline,” while another added, “It picks me up on my sad days and makes me laugh on my good ones.”

Another patient shared, “Since our sessions stared my whole outlook and mood have lifted so much,” while another commented, “Catching up with the groups and sharing even the smallest of snippets makes me feel one of many instead of feeling all alone.”

Following the successful launch of the service, spaces are now available for new patients.

Referrals can be easily made by anyone – patients themselves, their carers or a lead healthcare professional by emailing [email protected] or calling 01733 225900.

Jo Hazel, Sue Ryder Nurse leading the service said, “We want to make more people in our local community aware of the virtual day services available to them at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall. I think a lot of people wrongly think our virtual day hospice is only for people with a palliative diagnosis and that is not the case – we’re here for anyone locally living with a long term neurological condition like dementia or following a stroke.

“We offer a range of classes to help people live their lives including relaxation, meditation, complementary therapy, chair based exercise and quizzes, writing for wellbeing and discussion groups which provide great social interaction. Recently we enjoyed a fascinating virtual talk by an up and coming formula three racing driver, which was enjoyed by everyone on the session.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the positive feedback we’ve received so far from the people we’re supporting with our virtual service, but we’d love to offer more care to more people, boosting people’s wellbeing.”

Karen Clifton, 61 from Dogsthorpe in Peterborough, has osteoarthritis and is attending the virtual day services offered by Sue Ryder. She is keen to share the message that the sessions are easy to take part in, and hold real benefits too. She said, “The hospice team are really supportive and help you master the virtual sessions with ease and understanding in a seamless effort. The hospice staff running the sessions always go above and beyond to make me feel special. They always listen, and the sessions are always guided by what we as patients want to do and achieve.

“I always leave the sessions feeling happy and refreshed. Each week the sessions are getting better and better and I look forward to my session each day. The sessions are much fun and very informative. We learn new things, we have a laugh and we build friendships really quickly within our virtual experience.

“I have been really enjoying the art, quizzes and writing for wellbeing sessions and each session is especially tailored to each individual so we can all progress at our own ability. To anyone thinking of giving it a go I’d tell them to find out more. The team make it so simple for you to join and you’ll come away from the session feeling great.”

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s virtual day service programme helps people keep safe and supported at home, whilst reducing social isolation.

Patients are able to create a fully individualised programme of five one hour sessions per week over an eight week block at the weekly cost of £35, which patients can pay for from their personal care budget or via continuing healthcare funding allocated to support their eligible social care needs.

For more information about the virtual day services programme please email [email protected] or call 01733 225900.