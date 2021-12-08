Sue Ryder are offering Christmas tree removal for Peterborough residents,

Thorpe Hall Hospice are offering a new treecycling service. EMN-150206-144706009

The tradition of having a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree in our homes is one that brings us plenty of joy. Yet more people face the problem of what to do with them once January arrives.

To help residents, a local hospice is branching out and encouraging people to recycle their real trees through its Christmas Treecycling service.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s green scheme will see Christmas trees that are no longer needed collected from people’s homes, chipped into mulch and recycled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “Once all the fun and festivities are over, it’s difficult to know what to do with our real Christmas trees. We are really excited to announce our tree-mendous Christmas Treecycling service is a practical and green solution to this problem – and will also raise vital funds for our expert palliative care and bereavement support.

“Each Christmas tree we collect and each donation that is made will help us to continue supporting people to make the most of the time they have left – and filling their last moments with love and care. A special thank you to the teams at Just Helping, Nene Valley Trees Services and Safe Local Trades for their wonderful support.” Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough will work in partnership with Just Helping to offer its Christmas Treecycling service, kindly supported by Nene Valley Trees Services and Safe Local Trades.

People who live in PE1, PE2, PE3, PE4, PE5, PE6 7, PE7 and PE8 postcodes will be able to have their Christmas trees collected from their homes between Friday 7th and Monday 10th January 2022. A donation to Sue Ryder is welcomed in return for collecting the Christmas trees.

The trees will then be chipped down into mulch by Nene Valley Trees Services. The mulch will be reused on land locally, for example by being spread over the gardens of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to help plants and flowers thrive, and also donated to local farms.

This means residents who choose to Treecycle will not only help to raise funds so the hospice can continue caring for local families, but will also reduce landfill and support local businesses too.

The team at Nene Valley Tree Services has been supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice through Christmas Treecycling since 2018. Since then, the scheme has grown and raised more than £7,000 for local families needing care.

Andrew Stone and Lucy Stone from Nene Valley Tree Services said: “Last year, because of the pandemic, we sadly couldn’t offer the large collection service we wanted. However, we still managed to raise £2,132 for the hospice thanks to all our wonderful customers, and some help from good friends and fellow business owners - including some from Safe Local Trades. We are determined to help make Christmas Treecycling in January 2022 bigger and better than ever before – make sure you don’t go anywhere else for your Christmas tree chipping!”