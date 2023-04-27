Police are investigating the sudden death of a man on the A47 today after a car had left the road near Peterborough.

Officers and paramedics were called to the A47, at its junction with the A1 southbound at Wansford.

The incident took place at about 5.15am and found a blue Land Rover Freelander had left the road.

A man in his seventies has died after his car left the road in the early hours of April 27.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Bourne, Lincolnshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a very sad incident and I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle before it left the road.”

