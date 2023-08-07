News you can trust since 1948
Success for Millfield community festival after move indoors

Rain couldn’t stop the Millfield Festival as organisers moved the event indoors.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

On Saturday, cultures from across the world were celebrated and here in Peterborough were celebrated at the Millfield Festival.

The event, hosted by Peterborough Presents, could not be stopped by rain as organisers moved the festival inside ahead of time to the Millfield Community Association building on Lincoln Road.

Those who visited were treated to a variety of music and dance performances, as well as a mini carnival, craft workshops, a miniature football table and an array of spectacular food.

There was also a British Black Book Festival as well as children’s author readings followed by a Daff drumming workshop and multicultural karaoke in the music and storytelling tent.

Further to this, local historians Deljit Singh and Jonah Batambuze hosted a stories from Peterborough tent dedicated to sharing local memories.

Match of the Day commentator a Mottie look-a-like.

Millfield Festival

Match of the Day commentator a Mottie look-a-like.

Photo Sales
The Lorico dancers from East Timor.

Millfield Festival

The Lorico dancers from East Timor.

Photo Sales
Decorative masks.

Millfield Festival

Decorative masks.

Photo Sales
Raskila Lithuanian Dancers

Millfield Festival

Raskila Lithuanian Dancers

Photo Sales
