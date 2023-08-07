Success for Millfield community festival after move indoors
On Saturday, cultures from across the world were celebrated and here in Peterborough were celebrated at the Millfield Festival.
The event, hosted by Peterborough Presents, could not be stopped by rain as organisers moved the festival inside ahead of time to the Millfield Community Association building on Lincoln Road.
Those who visited were treated to a variety of music and dance performances, as well as a mini carnival, craft workshops, a miniature football table and an array of spectacular food.
There was also a British Black Book Festival as well as children’s author readings followed by a Daff drumming workshop and multicultural karaoke in the music and storytelling tent.
Further to this, local historians Deljit Singh and Jonah Batambuze hosted a stories from Peterborough tent dedicated to sharing local memories.