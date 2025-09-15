Subway, Glo-Golf, 2020 World Buffet among the latest 5-star food hygiene restaurants in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 23:56 BST
A number of restaurants in Peterborough have been given the top hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

A number of food and drink establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given their hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the latest results.

See below.

1. Food hygiene ratings in Peterborough

See below. Photo: Google

Rated 4/5 on August 5.

2. BJ's Plaice, 39 Ortongate Shopping Centre, Bushfield, Orton Goldhay

Rated 4/5 on August 5. Photo: Google

Rated 5/5 on August 27.

3. 2020 World Buffet

Rated 5/5 on August 27. Photo: PT

Rated 5/5 on August 26.

4. All Stars Football at Mallard Road, Bretton

Rated 5/5 on August 26. Photo: Google

