A new mural has been created to pay tribute to famous novelist L.P. Hartley, who formerly lived in Peterborough.

The wall, which in located on Bread Street, on the side of the Happy Valley Chinese takeaway, has been transformed by renowned local street artist Nathan Murdoch along with the help of Jonnie Kak of Street Arts Hire Ltd and will also be home to a new ‘Peterborough Heritage’ blue plaque.’

Ahead of the official unveiling on Friday (October 25), a number of residents volunteered their time to spruce up the area around the mural with some cleaning and gardening.

The mural depicts a scene from the film The Go Between (1971)- an adaptation of Hartley’s most famous work- along with a historic photograph of the area from the turn of the 20th century, ; including the rail bridge on Oundle Road as well as a depiction of trains running at the nearby Nene Valley Railway.

The blue plaque also bears a quote from the Go Between (1953), “The past is another country: they do things differently there.”

At 1pm on Friday, an official ceremony was held with the artists along with councillors Daisy Blakemore-Creedon and Dennis Jones, residents and children from St Augustine's C Of E (VA) Junior School, among the attendees.

The ceremony was carried out by Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Alan Dowson, who commissioned the artwork.

The whole mural celebrates the life and works of L.P. Hartley who was born in Whittlesey in December 1895 before moving to the mansion Fletton Towers, which is now Grade II listed and tucked away behind hedgerows on Queen’s Walk, as a child. The building dates back to the first few years of Queen Victoria’s reign.

In 1951, the Hartley Family, residents of Fletton Towers, gifted land to the people of the city to create Woodston Library; which campaigners are currently fighting to save.

After a long literary career, Hartley rose to fame in the 1950s with the publishing of his novel The Go-Between in 1953.

The book gave a critical view of society at the end of the Victorian era through the eyes of a schoolboy and drew on memories of Hartley’s childhood at Fletton Towers.

He went on to with the Heinemann Foundation Prize of the Royal Society of Literature in 1954. Hartley was awarded a CBE in 1956.

The film was adapted into a film in 1971 starring Julie Christie, Alan Bates, Margaret Leighton and Edward Fox.

Nathan said: “We have gone for a Victorian theme sepia tone to mark L.P. Hartley’s mark on the city.

"We have gone for a sketch style to create something to look a bit old fashioned to call back to the area’s past.”

1 . L.P. Hartley mural at Bread Street, Woodston Guests attending included pupils from St Augustine's School, Palmerston Road. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . L.P. Hartley mural at Bread Street, Woodston Cllrs Daisy Blakemore-Creedon and Alan Dowson with North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . L.P. Hartley mural at Bread Street, Woodston The completed mural. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales