Students help spread some Christmas cheer

Some of the wellness bags

As part of the annual initiative, which ran until Friday, students in each form group chose a number between one and 25. Each student was then responsible for donating the item that is revealed on their numbered day.

Items included packaged food, cereal bars, and bottled water, as well as various other items such as toothpaste, gloves and hand warmers. These were collated into individual care packages by the Sixth Form Events Committee at the school to help spread Christmas cheer to those most in need.

As every form at the school had taken part, it was hoped there would be over 40 complete packages donated in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “It is no secret that this year has been especially hard for those who find themselves homeless. I am incredibly proud of all our amazing staff and students for showing such inspiring commitment to helping support these less fortunate individuals this Christmas.

“The community is at the heart of everything we do at Abbey College and the Countdown to Christmas initiative is one of the many ways we like to show how much we care. Our students have once again, gone above and beyond and have displayed a true passion for spreading positivity after

the recent unprecedented events.”